MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson says he’s not against the border wall, and there are places that need it.

“Give Trump the money,” Peterson said. “I’d give him the whole thing that he wants and put strings on so … they make sure that he puts the wall where it needs to be.”

Peterson, who represents the state’s 7th District, spoke on Fargo radio KFGO. He said approving the president’s request could help bring an end to the shutdown.

He suggested that a portion of the money could be used to help the United States Border Patrol and to improve security measures at ports of entry.

He said when he brings up what he has to say to Democrats, they look at him cross-eyed.