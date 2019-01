MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A gift shop owner in north Minneapolis says someone stole a 300-pound tiki statue that sat outside her store.

Andrea Eastman, of The Goddess of Glass, says someone stole the statue over the weekend. She said a chainsaw artist donated the statue as a gift after creating it from the tornado that hit the northside in 2011.

“It reminded me of perseverance,” Eastman said.

She added that she doesn’t understand why anyone would take it.