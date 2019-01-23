  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minneapolis, St. Paul Winter Carnival, The Great Northern

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This winter, people in the Twin Cities are being encouraged to bundle up and embrace Minnesota’s coldest season. The Great Northern returns tomorrow, celebrating all things winter.

The 10-day festival includes established programs like the St. Paul Winter Carnival, City of Lakes Loppet and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships with new programs such as Music on the Mall and a boot soccer tournament.

All of the events are outside, in the snow and cold, even concerts.

Music on the Mall features a concert by indie pop duo Matt and Kim next Thursday.

And since it’s outside, Brit’s, The Local and Barrio will have its patios open for customers.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of events.

