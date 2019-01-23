MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s one of the hottest shows on Netflix, and it’s causing many people to take inventory of their lives and their closets.

Marie Kondo’s new show instructs people on how to de-clutter their homes by using the Japanese approach of taking each item and asking if it brings you joy. If not, you get rid of it so it can bring someone else joy.

The Kondo effect is being felt on the other side of the world.

Maple Grove, Minnesota is nearly 6,000 miles from Japan, but there’s a Japanese practice that’s really catching on.

“I’ve been asking people over the course of the last week, ‘Have you been watching the show?’ And nine times out of 10 they’re like, ‘Yeah, I have been watching that show,'” Erin Hente said.

Erin Hente is the owner of Children’s Orchard resale shop, and lately, she’s had lots of extra drop-offs.

WCCO watched as Katie Wallschlaeger and her son Jackson dropped off toys and clothes. The family went all in on the Kondo approach, “Just being able to go through each item, oh, this could bring joy to someone else. There’s so many ways to get rid of things like consignment stores or donating that I think getting rid of that and having so much space almost gives peace.”

Even her son Jackson and his friend Della got involved, selling his truck and cars to the resale shop.

The shop’s seen a surge of similar donations. Hente says, “We’re getting a lot of really great stuff that hasn’t been used, it’s just been sitting in their closets and it still has tags on it.”

And in an ironic twist, Katie and Jackson couldn’t help themselves and bought a board game on their way out. Katie laughed, “But look, it takes up much space.”

Re-sale stores of all types across the country are also reporting a surge in business, thanks to Marie Kondo.