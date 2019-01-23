MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s almost the time of year to buy something special for your sweetie. Valentine’s Day is not far off.

Thus, an online candy store is once again breaking down the favorite Valentine’s Candy by state.

We hewed pretty traditional in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota, where the most popular holiday candy is conversation hearts, sometimes referred to less generically as Sweethearts.

This year, though, it appears that the candy might be a lot harder to find. According to reports, Spangler Candy Company purchase NECCO Wafers, the producers of the most popular line of candy hearts bearing messages.

In a press release, Spangler’s CEO Kirk Vashaw said, “We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season.”

That said, it appears a number of candies producers prior to the announcement are still available at online retailers, and some may still find their way to shelves for early bird shoppers to snap up.

As for other nearby states’ favorite Valentine candies, South Dakota goes for Hershey’s Kisses and Iowans like M&M’s.