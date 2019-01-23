  • WCCO 4On Air

Diane Urick, Excellent Educator, Kim Johnson, Orono, Orono Intermediate School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO This Morning heads to Orono to meet a teacher helping her students transition to a new building.

Diane Urick makes students love third grade. She helps them transition into Orono Intermediate School with ease and confidence and throughout the year is their biggest cheerleader.

It’s what makes Ms. Urick an Excellent Educator.

“I’ve taught K-3 and third grade they’re funny, they still love their teachers, they love to come to school,” she said.

Kids come to Orono Intermediate School when they enter third grade. Ms. Urick helps them get used to a new school.

“When you come into third grade, it’s a new school, new expectations, new building, but they’re still second graders coming into third grade,” she said.

Ms. Urick uses humhttps://cbsminnesota.wordpress.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=leador to ease those jitters, particularly the Peanuts comic.

“The theme of Peanuts and just the message, I love words, and Peanuts is funny and silly but even some important words and messages that we all can live by,” she said. “Peanuts is universal for everybody.”

