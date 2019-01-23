WABASSO, Minn. (WCCO) — Superintendent of Wabasso Public Schools Wade McKittrick released a statement Wednesday evening announcing all classes will be canceled Thursday and Friday due to a flu outbreak.

At the time of McKittrick’s statement, he said 74 students and nine staff members had fallen ill. To stop the flu from spreading further, McKittrick said all activities — including practices — would halt until Monday.

McKittrick said Thursday’s school day would be made up at the end of the year, and Friday’s will be made up March 27.