School Closings:Classes are delayed in western Minnesota due to dangerous driving conditions.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Dylan, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of Bob Dylan’s most famous protest songs will play during Super Bowl LIII during a Budweiser commercial touting the beer-maker’s use of clean energy.

The Minnesota-born bard lent his 1963 track “Blowin’ in the Wind” to a spot featuring Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales. A 60-second version of the ad was posted Wednesday on YouTube, and it’s already been viewed more than half a million times. A 45-second version of the ad will play on Feb. 3, when the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The Budweiser ad, which aims to show the company’s eco-friendly efforts, starts zoomed in on the head of a Dalmatian dog, his ears and jowls fluttering in the breeze, as he sits atop a beer-loaded stagecoach, being pulled by a train of Clydesdales.

The camera zooms out as Dylan sings the opening lines of “Blowin’ in the Wind,” eventually showing a sun-dappled field of rippling wheat above which wind turbines are spinning. As Dylan sings the refrain, text appears: “Wind Never Felt Better…Now Brewed With Wind Power…For A Better Tomorrow.” Additionally, the fine print explains that renewable energy is only one type of energy Budweiser uses in the beer-making process.

Along with using clean energy to make beer, Budweiser also says it’s donating some renewable energy to power aspects of the Super Bowl production in Atlanta.

The Super Bowl is slated to air on the evening of Feb. 3. You can watch it on WCCO.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.