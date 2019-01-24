MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of Bob Dylan’s most famous protest songs will play during Super Bowl LIII during a Budweiser commercial touting the beer-maker’s use of clean energy.

The Minnesota-born bard lent his 1963 track “Blowin’ in the Wind” to a spot featuring Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdales. A 60-second version of the ad was posted Wednesday on YouTube, and it’s already been viewed more than half a million times. A 45-second version of the ad will play on Feb. 3, when the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The Budweiser ad, which aims to show the company’s eco-friendly efforts, starts zoomed in on the head of a Dalmatian dog, his ears and jowls fluttering in the breeze, as he sits atop a beer-loaded stagecoach, being pulled by a train of Clydesdales.

The camera zooms out as Dylan sings the opening lines of “Blowin’ in the Wind,” eventually showing a sun-dappled field of rippling wheat above which wind turbines are spinning. As Dylan sings the refrain, text appears: “Wind Never Felt Better…Now Brewed With Wind Power…For A Better Tomorrow.” Additionally, the fine print explains that renewable energy is only one type of energy Budweiser uses in the beer-making process.

Along with using clean energy to make beer, Budweiser also says it’s donating some renewable energy to power aspects of the Super Bowl production in Atlanta.

The Super Bowl is slated to air on the evening of Feb. 3. You can watch it on WCCO.