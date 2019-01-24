MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grant that seeks to reduce bench warrants by providing free rides to court for alleged offenders who have low incomes has been accepted by the Minneapolis City Council.

The program will use a MacArthur Foundation grant of $50,000 to help defendants who meet the eligibility requirements to be assigned a public defender. In an effort to reduce the number of arrest warrants issued for failure to appear in court, the grant will allow people charged with misdemeanors or gross misdemeanors, or those charged with more serious crimes, free rides to court or to meet with their public defender.

The grant is expected to allow for more than 1,600 round-trip rides.