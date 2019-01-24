MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is day 34 of the government shutdown. During that time, several WCCO viewers have sent us emails wondering how that might impact our taxes.

So, will the shutdown affect tax returns? Good Question.

Right off the bat, it’s important to note that people must still file their taxes by April 15th — shutdown or not.

Monday, Jan. 28 is the first day the federal government will start accepting personal tax returns. In the past, the IRS has issued 90 percent of refunds within three weeks.

H&R Block accountant Heather Fuller says her clients are asking when they can file their taxes. She recommends doing it as soon as possible.

“When am I going to get my money is my biggest concern,” Fuller said from her Brooklyn Park office on Thursday. “We reassure them there is no need to be concerned.”

On Jan. 15, the IRS recalled 46,000 furloughed workers to handle tax returns. They are expected to work without pay until the partial government shutdown is over.

“The IRS has made it known that as soon as they start accepting them, they’ll start releasing the returns on their normal schedule,” Fuller said.

That could change if recalled IRS workers don’t come back to work due to “hardship” exemptions. At this point, that impact is not clear.

The IRS has issued guidance on what options are available if someone needs to communicate with the agency.

The IRS2go phone app and the “Where’s My Refund” website will also be up and running. At this point, phone calls aren’t being answered and there’s a large backlog of written correspondence, tax assistance centers are closed and audits are currently on hold, even though the IRS will keep investigating and sending out initial letters.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the federal shutdown will not affect state returns. Fuller says because Minnesota never changed its state tax code to bring it in line with the federal one, accountants are using last year’s rules.