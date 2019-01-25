MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is accused of punching another person and trying to hit them with a metal pipe in Columbia Heights.

The assault happened near 49th Avenue and Central Avenue on Jan. 7, according to the Columbia Heights Police Department.

According to police, the suspect tried to call 911, but was prevented from doing so by the suspect, identified as Justin Kainoa Kaneakua. The victim sustained a broken tooth and needed stitches.

Kaneakua was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Heights Police. Investigators believe he’s committed other similar assaults, and that he is sometimes known as the “St. Paul Slapper.”

He’s charged with second-degree attempted assault and third-degree assault.