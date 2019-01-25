GORDON, Wis. (WCCO) – Douglas County prosecutors say they do not anticipate filing additional charges in the immediate future against 21-year-old Jake Patterson, the western Wisconsin man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents three months ago.

Jayme Closs was held captive for nearly three months in Douglas County, Wisconsin.

RELATED: Jake Patterson Charged, Bail Set At $5M In Kidnapping-Murder Case

On Jan. 14, charges were filed against Patterson in the Barron County, Wisconsin, Circuit Court. He faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary. Bail was set at $5 million with conditions at his first court appearance since being arrested.

The criminal complaint describes how investigators concluded that Jayme Closs was taken against her will.

It shows Patterson confessing that he somewhat randomly decided she was the one he wanted to kidnap while on his way to work in Barron County just a few weeks before she disappeared.

On that Oct. 15, 2018, night, Patterson says he killed James and Denise Closs with a shotgun before kidnapping Jayme and driving to his Gordon home, passing squad cars on the way. He estimates police got to the house less than a minute after he left.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says the decision involves the consideration of factors including other charges that already exist and victim-related concerns.