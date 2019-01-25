MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Players and spectators at the 14th annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis are embracing the cold.

WCCO reporter, and hockey enthusiast, Bill Hudson has spent the better part of his life in this climate.

“I’ve learned a thing or two about staying warm in the winter because I love ice skating on a frozen lake,” Hudson said.

Here are some of the top clothing tips outdoors enthusiasts need to know to remain safe despite the bitter bite.

First, you need to dress in layers. That means a nice flannel shirt, long underwear, snowpants. Wear a vest underneath and a down parka. Some vests have a little extra, though. Hudson found one that includes a battery pack that powers a warming device.

“We’ve learned growing up in Minnesota just to invest in good stuff and layers, appropriate layers,” pond hockey spectator Krista Gary said.

A lot of people wear the felt pac boots, many opting for Sorels. One thing Hudson says really helps if you’re standing on the ice all day is a heated insole, with a little remote control to turn up the heat.

Mittens are preferable to gloves because they let you keep your fingers together, rather than separated out.

Lastly, don’t forget to buy those hand- and feet-warming pouches.

At Friday’s Pond Hockey Championship events, Hudson said players were actually complaining about getting too warm. Many of them say they were overdressed for the cold.