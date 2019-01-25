MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say a driver was cited Thursday after illegally passing a school bus, just a moment before a child crossed the road.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video of the incident, which was taken by a semi that was behind the bus.

“This situation could have easily resulted in the tragic loss of life of a child,” a the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The minute-long video shows an SUV passing the semi and the school bus to the left, ignoring the school bus stop sign. Less than a second after the SUV passes the bus, a child runs out to cross the road.

Authorities say they hope the video will remind motorists to that reckless decisions can quickly turn deadly.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found and cited the driver for a school bus passing violation and dangerous passing.