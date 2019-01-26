MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on St. Paul’s east side — the city’s third homicide of the year.

Police says they responded to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. after several people called 911 to report a shooting.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene” involving 20 people, two of whom had suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Regions Hospital. His condition, and the identities of both victims, have not be released.

A bus was brought to the scene to transport about 20 witnesses to police headquarters for questioning.

Police say no one is in custody at the moment, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.