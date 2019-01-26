Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta is issuing a travel waiver for several airports across Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin ahead of a winter storm threatening to dump several inches of snow throughout the region.
The waiver is valid for Jan. 27-28 with tickets being reissued on or before Feb. 1 and rebooked travel beginning no later than Feb. 1.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is included on the travel waiver list.
Customers have the option to remain on their current flight, change to a different flight with a waived change fee, or cancel the flight and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new one.
More information is available on Delta’s website.