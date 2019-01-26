Winter StormWarnings Have Been Issued Throughout The State
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta is issuing a travel waiver for several airports across Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin ahead of a winter storm threatening to dump several inches of snow throughout the region.

The waiver is valid for Jan. 27-28 with tickets being reissued on or before Feb. 1 and rebooked travel beginning no later than Feb. 1.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is included on the travel waiver list.

Customers have the option to remain on their current flight, change to a different flight with a waived change fee, or cancel the flight and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new one.

More information is available on Delta’s website.

