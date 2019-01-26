MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving high with a 6-month-old child in her car.

Avis Anastasia Gadley, 30, was pulled over Saturday morning for speeding on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin.

The trooper said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Gadley and her passenger admitted to smoking before being pulled over.

Gadley was arrested, and the young child was placed in the custody of Gadley’s mother.