Comments
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another bill will be introduced Monday at the State Capitol in the effort to legalize recreational marijuana.
Ten states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational pot.
This morning, DFL Sen. Melisa Franzen of Edina and DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg of Golden Valley will introduce a bill to legalize recreational cannabis.
Last week, a bill was introduced to let voters make the decision in a constitutional amendment during the 2020 election.
Can any one explain, using facts and logic, why police unions typically oppose legalization? Doesn’t the black market illicit drug trade bring about MORE crime and unsavory characters than legal business dealings? Yet they argue the opposite?!
To me it seems to be the unions are simply trying to (misguidedly) protect their “turf” and their members jobs by keeping weed a crime, so enforcement over this “drug” can be maintained. Simply put, illegal drugs helps keep cops, courts, prisons, jailers, and others in business….so they oppose its legalization. It really has nothing to do with the actual affects of the law on communities and individuals.
Heck, the people interested in weed all ready buy, sell, and consume every day in this state. It has never killed a single citizen of this state, yet the government doesn’t see a dime in tax revenue.
Yet alcohol kills thousands in this state each year. Opioids are prescribed in recorded numbers, LEGALLY, leading to thousands becoming addicted and hundreds dying in this state…literally destroying families. However the alcohol and prescription drug makers have a super strong lobby so we don’t bother with that much.
Government sponsored irony and hypocrisy at its best! Also unions are less than worthless!