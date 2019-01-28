MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another bill will be introduced Monday at the State Capitol in the effort to legalize recreational marijuana.

Ten states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational pot.

This morning, DFL Sen. Melisa Franzen of Edina and DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg of Golden Valley will introduce a bill to legalize recreational cannabis.

Last week, a bill was introduced to let voters make the decision in a constitutional amendment during the 2020 election.