MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a lot to think about when we’re facing the bitter cold temperatures we’ll be seeing the next few days.

You have to think about taking care of yourself when you’re outside — and also, your car.

The best thing you can do about making sure it will start and get you where you need to go is to be proactive.

“There’s nothing worse than getting stuck alongside the road, especially in the upcoming days,” Dan Sjolseth from Superior Service Center said.

And having a bad car battery is never fun or convenient, especially this time of year.

“The big challenge in Minnesota is the extremely cold weather we’re going to be bracing ourselves for in the next couple of days, but then its those summer days that get up well into the 100s that are extreme temperatures, that are really hard on batteries,” Sjolseth said.

Sjolseth says our high highs and and low lows can break down and deteriorate your car battery — that’s why you need to keep a close eye on it.

“The challenge with batteries is they are a little bit like tires, where people think they can get a little bit longer on them. When someone recommends the battery, my advice is to replace the battery then and there,” Sjolseth said.

There is more to worry about than just the battery if you find yourself trying over and over again to start your car.

“Because we are cranking our cars longer to try to get them started, if they crank too long, they can wear the starters down, and then it’s also problematic with alternators on vehicles,” Sjolseth said.

Sjolseth says the best thing to do is to be proactive about car and battery maintenance because that should save you money in the long run.

“You will spend as much money getting your vehicle towed, not to mention all the other inconvenience you’re going to have,” Sjolseth said.

If your car battery does die, you can try to jump it yourself if you know how. Otherwise, there are jump boxes you can get that plug into your car’s cigarette lighter. But if you really don’t know what do to, you should call a tow truck and get a professional to help you out.