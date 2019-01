LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — A man escaped injury after his vehicle was hit by a train Sunday evening.

Police say 62-year-old Kent Regelin was driving on railroad tracks north of 165th Street along Greyhound Road in Green Prairie Township when his vehicle became stuck. He got out of his vehicle before it was hit by the train, therefore escaping any injury.

After police arrived, Regelin was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Charges are currently pending.