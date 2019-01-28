Closings & DelaySnow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was charged with destruction of property after he allegedly threw a shopping cart through the window of a Chipotle because he was cold.

The complaint alleges 23-year-old Zeke Ortiz broke into the West St. Paul restaurant just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, Ortiz said he broke through the window because he was cold and did not intend to steal anything.

A regional maintenance worker for Chipotle assessed the damage later that morning and said the window sustained over $1,700 in damage. The interior tile was also damaged and was estimated to cost $500 to $700 to repair.

The felony offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

  1. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    January 28, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    There is a Holiday gas station about 500 feet away that’s open 24/7

