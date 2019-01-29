MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans endure the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in decades, it’s important to remember the need to keep our pets safe from extreme temperatures, too.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says winter’s dry, cold air isn’t just uncomfortable and potentially dangerous for humans, but also for our furry companions. Our pets rely on us to keep them out of dangerous weather, so to help prevent injury and suffering, the ASPCA offers some tips.

The best way to make sure your pets stay safe and warm is to keep them indoors as much as possible. The ASPCA reminds us, if it’s too cold for us, it’s probably too cold for our pets. This also applies to leaving pets in a car, that if left improperly heated, could be fatal.

If your dog ends up stir crazy indoors, you can check out indoor daycares around your area. For example, Downtown Dogs in Minneapolis offers a 15,000-square-foot facility where dogs can socialize with other dogs, while getting much-needed exercise. You can drop your dog off just for the day, or board them overnight. Hourly rates and day rates apply.

If you do bring your pets outside, it’s essential to feed them enough. Our buddies burn extra energy trying to stay warm in the winter, so by feeding them a little more during this time, you’re providing them with enough calories and enough water to help with dry, itchy skin.

After exposure to the outdoors, the ASPCA says you should wipe your pet’s feet, removing snow, ice and chemicals from its pads and in between toes — even better if you’re able to massage petroleum jelly or other paw protectants on their feet, or have booties that will provide more coverage. And speaking of covering feet, sweaters, jackets and neck warmers are all good options for protection as well.

Additionally, it’s important to remember to thoroughly clean any chemical spills from your car like coolant or anitfreeze because ingesting these poisons is lethal.

For more information on keeping your pet safe during the winter, visit the ASPCA’s website.