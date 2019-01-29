MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the United States Postal Services’ creed, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Notice how they left out any reference of a polar vortex?

USPS announced Tuesday afternoon they are suspending mail deliveries Wednesday in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, Iowa and western Illinois.

Pickups from businesses, residences and collection boxes are also suspended.

All of Minnesota will have feel-like temperatures Wednesday morning ranging between minus-32 and minus-56 degrees. Frostbite can set in on exposed skin within five minutes of exposure.