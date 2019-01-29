MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vallyfair is looking to hire 2,000 new employees to join its team for the 2019 season.

Vallyfair has increased their wages for the 2019 season with certain positions starting at $12 an hour. The positions at the Shakopee park range from operating rides, selling food and beverages, security, admissions, EMTs, lifeguards, retail and more.

Human Resource Director, Melissa Lutz said, “At Valleyfair, we have a great variety of jobs to offer, which means we can offer opportunities that are a wonderful fit for each person’s unique skills, talents, and personality.” Lutz also says the jobs are flexible and are great for students, teachers, parents, retirees and part-time job seekers.

Benefits from working at the park include free admission to Valleyfair and all Cedar Fair parks and water parks, scholarship opportunities and discounts. Employees are also allowed to adjust their own schedule with as many or as few hours as they choose.

Vallyfair will hold open interviews from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2, 16 and 23. Applicants who are 16 and older are eligible to apply, but a limited amount of positions can start as young as 14.

To apply, visit Valleyfair’s website.

The amusement park opens for the season Saturday, May 11.