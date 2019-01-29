Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Minnesotans are enduring the coldest night in a generation without power.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than 6,700 people are impacted by the outage in the Twin Cities metro area. Xcel Energy says equipment failure on power poles is leading to more than 100 outages all over the metro.

RELATED: USPS Suspends Minnesota Mail Deliveries Due To Polar Vortex

The outages started at about 5:40 p.m., mostly in the south and west metro. Xcel sent extra crews because of the dangerous cold.

There are about 700 people also without power in the southwestern Minnesota city of Edgerton. Xcel believes the power will be restored by late Tuesday night.

