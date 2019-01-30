MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The polar vortex wreaking havoc in Minnesota has busted furnaces, water pipes and even a metro water tower.

More than 100,000 gallons of water spilled out the water tower in White Bear Township when its plumbing froze early Wednesday.

It made an icy mess on roads around the area, but did not affect service for residents.

The lobby of a downtown Minneapolis apartment building is drying out after a frozen water pipe burst Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at the Churchill Apartments says a frozen pipe burst in the city’s downtown skyway system, which is connected to the building. It caused a sprinkler head on the first floor to open, dramatically flooding a large area.

No one was hurt in either incident.