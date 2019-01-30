School Closings:Many schools have now announced Thursday closures, as well. Check the full list.
Filed Under:Churchill Apartments, Extreme Cold, Minneapolis, Polar Vortex, White Bear Township
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The polar vortex wreaking havoc in Minnesota has busted furnaces, water pipes and even a metro water tower.

More than 100,000 gallons of water spilled out the water tower in White Bear Township when its plumbing froze early Wednesday.

It made an icy mess on roads around the area, but did not affect service for residents.

(credit: Kari Kauffman/Facebook)

The lobby of a downtown Minneapolis apartment building is drying out after a frozen water pipe burst Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at the Churchill Apartments says a frozen pipe burst in the city’s downtown skyway system, which is connected to the building. It caused a sprinkler head on the first floor to open, dramatically flooding a large area.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.