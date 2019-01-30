Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cold, Extreme Cold, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The deep freeze Wednesday is prompting flight delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Airport officials say the extreme cold is causing equipment issues, leading to flight delays.

Temperatures at the airport dipped to 28 below zero Wednesday morning, the coldest it’s been in the Twin Cities since the mid-90s.

Wind chills values were recorded as low as 53 below.

Among the cold-related mechanical issues at the airport was the stopping of the Concourse Tram, which can’t operate when temperatures dip lower than 22 below zero.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.