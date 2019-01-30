MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The deep freeze Wednesday is prompting flight delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Airport officials say the extreme cold is causing equipment issues, leading to flight delays.

Temperatures at the airport dipped to 28 below zero Wednesday morning, the coldest it’s been in the Twin Cities since the mid-90s.

Wind chills values were recorded as low as 53 below.

Among the cold-related mechanical issues at the airport was the stopping of the Concourse Tram, which can’t operate when temperatures dip lower than 22 below zero.