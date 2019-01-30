Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
Filed Under:Minnesota Orchestra
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Orchestra will be cancelling a show and adjusting its schedule in early April due to NCAA Final Four events.

On Wednesday, the orchestra announced the changes to the upcoming concerts featuring conductor Han-Na Chang and pianist Stephen Hough, which were originally scheduled for April 4, 5 and 6.

The orchestra says the concerts on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 have been cancelled.

Another show has been added on Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Thursday, April 4 show at 11 a.m. remains as scheduled.

“The reason for the schedule change is that community events surrounding the NCAA Final Four basketball championship may affect the accessibility of Orchestra Hall that weekend. The schedule adjustments are intended to make transportation and parking more convenient for everyone attending the concerts,” the orchestra said.

The March 9 concert featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry with the Minnesota Orchestra has also been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ticket holders for the cancelled performances will be contacted directly by the Minnesota Orchestra ticketing service regarding ticket exchances or refunds.

