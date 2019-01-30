MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy has asked its natural gas customers in Minnesota to turn down their thermostats and reduce their natural gas use in order to avoid over-straining the power company’s natural gas system.

“With extremely cold temperatures anticipated to continue into tomorrow morning, Xcel Energy is asking our Minnesota customers to help conserve natural gas so our gas system can continue to operate well for customers across the state,” the company said Wednesday afternoon. “The best way to help is to temporarily reduce your thermostat setting to 63 degrees if possible through Thursday morning (9 a.m. or later). This step can help ensure that all of our customers continue to have gas service during this bitterly cold weather.”

Xcel Energy says residents’ cooperation is critical to prevent widespread natural gas outages. The company also suggests using electric space heaters.

The company also warns of the potential for gas leaks in the cold weather.

“As an important safety reminder, if customers ever detect a sulfur or rotten egg smell inside or near their home, it could be the odorant that we put in natural gas to help detect leaks. If they notice that smell, leave home immediately,” Xcel Energy said.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman said shortly before noon Wednesday that Xcel Energy is asking customers in parts of the state to lower thermostat to 55 degrees.

Central Minnesota cities are asked to turn their thermostats down to 55. 150 people in Princeton have no heat — Reg Chapman (@RegChapman) January 30, 2019

An interruption in the natural gas system occurred on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in Princeton. Xcel says about 150 customers were without gas service in Princeton. Xcel Energy says they anticipate gas to be back on Thursday.

Impacted customers have been provided hotel rooms while Xcel Energy works to restore service. The utility is also providing affected customers with space heaters.

If you are one of the affected residents, to secure a hotel room please contact one of these hotels listed below (all rooms booked under Xcel Energy):

• AmericanInn, 910 Run River Road, Princeton (34) 1-763-389-9312

• CountyInn, 18894 Dodge Street Northwest, Elk River (28) 1-763-241-6990

• Super 8, 21130 134th Ave N, Rodgers (25) 1-763-333-0253

• America Best Value, 16776 198th Ave, Big Lake, MN (17) 1-763-262-7666

• Best Western, 89 Chelsea Rd, Monticello, MN (20) 1-763-271-8880

• Run River Motel, 510 19th Ave N, Princeton, MN (11) 1-763-389-3120

Xcel Energy says it has established a command center at AmericInn in Princeton and will be contacting licensed plumbers to protect plumbing while service is being restored.

In the metro, power has been restored to most Minnesotans after more than 7,000 lost power in the metro Tuesday evening. Xcel Energy blamed equipment failures on power poles.

Meanwhile, CenterPoint Energy says it is not experiencing issues with its natural gas distribution system and is not asking customers to conserve energy.