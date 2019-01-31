School Closings:Many schools have closed Thursday, as well. Check the full list here.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of sharing nude photos of a woman has been convicted of fatally stabbing her brother during a confrontation over the pictures.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Thursday a jury deliberated about four hours before convicting 48-year-old Bruce Fry of second-degree murder this week.

Police found 24-year-old Shequill Halbert stabbed to death in a south Minneapolis apartment hallway on July 13. Halbert’s sister told police that she and Fry were dating and that he’d been showing nude photos of her to people. She said two of her brothers went to Fry’s apartment building earlier that day to confront him, but he didn’t come to the door. Shequill Halbert was stabbed when he returned to the apartment by himself.

Fry is due back in court March 7.

