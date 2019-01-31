School Closings:Many schools have closed Thursday, as well. Check the full list here.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Power Outage, Winona, Xcel Energy
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of families in Winona are heading into Thursday night without power because of another Xcel Energy outage.

The energy company says a train knocked a semi-truck into a power pole in Winona Thursday night, leaving 265 customers in the dark.

They could be without heat and electricity until 3 a.m. Friday. The county office building in Winona is offering temporary shelter.

The heat is back on for natural gas customers who lost service at the height of the deep freeze in Princeton. Xcel crews went door to door in the area Thursday afternoon turning the gas on at homes.

About 150 families lost service on Tuesday night. Xcel blamed it on a strained system and asked all of its gas customers to turn down their thermostats.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.