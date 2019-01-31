



— Hundreds of families in Winona are heading into Thursday night without power because of another Xcel Energy outage.

The energy company says a train knocked a semi-truck into a power pole in Winona Thursday night, leaving 265 customers in the dark.

They could be without heat and electricity until 3 a.m. Friday. The county office building in Winona is offering temporary shelter.

The heat is back on for natural gas customers who lost service at the height of the deep freeze in Princeton. Xcel crews went door to door in the area Thursday afternoon turning the gas on at homes.

About 150 families lost service on Tuesday night. Xcel blamed it on a strained system and asked all of its gas customers to turn down their thermostats.