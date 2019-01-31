MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cordarrelle Patterson, who will be playing with the New England Patriots this Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, turned heads early in his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was big, athletic and fast. He was a Pro Bowl returner his rookie season.

“I took my hats off to everybody in the organization, you know, that gave me an opportunity, you know, drafting me, you know, trusting me, believing me,” Patterson said. “I wouldn’t change anything in the world.”

Bill Belichick is a master at finding players like Patterson. A trip to Oakland, then he landed in New England. He has been asked to do what he can do, including time as a running back. It’s all come together.

“It’s going to be crazy, man. I can’t get too juiced up, man … I’ll probably lose all my energy,” he said. “I’m just going to do what I’ve been doing my whole life, what got me here, just having fun.”

He looks comfortable with his Patriot teammates, like he belongs. And he is the first to admit he benefits greatly by playing with a legend like Tom Brady.

“It’s just a bragging right that I have for life,” Patterson said. “There’s a lot of guys in this world, you know, they want to play for Tom Brady, and you know, I’m one lucky guy.”