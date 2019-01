— Police believe a Mayo Clinic employee who went missing on her way to work in Wednesday morning’s dangerous cold is safe, but they are still trying to make contact with her.

Leigh Elizabeth Meska, 31, was last seen by her fiancé leaving her Goodview residence, but she never made it to work and could not be contacted.

Goodview Police Chief Kent Russell said in a press conference Thursday that surveillance video showed Meska was in LaCrosse, Wisconsin early Wednesday evening, as several law enforcement agencies — including the FBI and the Minnesota State Patrol’s air wing — were searching for her in dangerous, sub-zero conditions.

“At this time we do not know where she’s at, but we have no reason to believe that she’s not doing OK right now,” Russell said. “We do want to find her, though, and locate her and make sure she’s OK, and we ask if she sees this to reach out and contact law enforcement where ever she’s at just so we can make sure she’s alright.”

Her parents, Michael and Sue Meska, were also part of Thursday’s press conference.

“The news is good, the news is good at this point and we just have to continue to search and work hard to bring this to an end,” said her father, Michael Meska.

Russell said investigators have been able to track her location Thursday to several area cities.

“We were actually able to track her back here to Winona at one point, then to Trempealeau, to Rushford and then to LaCrosse, so she’s been travelling around a little here,” Russell said.

Meska’s parents said she has an 11-year-old soon, and her fiancé had been helping with her search effort.