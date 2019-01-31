



— Police believe a Mayo Clinic employee who went missing on her way to work in Wednesday morningâ€™s dangerous cold is safe, but they are still trying to make contact with her.

Leigh Elizabeth Meska, 31, was last seen by her fiancÃ© leaving her Goodview residence, but she never made it to work and could not be contacted.

Goodview Police Chief Kent Russell said in a press conference Thursday that surveillance video showed Meska was in LaCrosse, Wisconsin early Wednesday evening, as several law enforcement agencies — including the FBI and the Minnesota State Patrolâ€™s air wing — were searching for her in dangerous, sub-zero conditions.

â€œAt this time we do not know where sheâ€™s at, but we have no reason to believe that sheâ€™s not doing OK right now,â€ Russell said. â€œWe do want to find her, though, and locate her and make sure sheâ€™s OK, and we ask if she sees this to reach out and contact law enforcement where ever sheâ€™s at just so we can make sure sheâ€™s alright.â€

Her parents, Michael and Sue Meska, were also part of Thursdayâ€™s press conference.

â€œThe news is good, the news is good at this point and we just have to continue to search and work hard to bring this to an end,â€ said her father, Michael Meska.

Russell said investigators have been able to track her location Thursday to several area cities.

â€œWe were actually able to track her back here to Winona at one point, then to Trempealeau, to Rushford and then to LaCrosse, so sheâ€™s been travelling around a little here,â€ Russell said.

Meskaâ€™s parents said she has an 11-year-old soon, and her fiancÃ© had been helping with her search effort.