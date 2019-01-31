School Closings:Many schools have closed Thursday, as well. Check the full list here.
By Pat Kessler
Filed Under:Jaequan Faulkner, Minneapolis, Pat Kessler, St. Paul
(credit: CBS)


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Two state senators want to protect the right of Minnesota kids to operate lemonade or hot dog stands without fear of the police.

Republicans Roger Chamberlain and Linda Runbeck have authored a bill to allow kids 14 and under to operate temporary stands without permits. It passed a Senate committee last week and awaits floor action.

On one of the coldest days in a generation, the senators were joined at a news conference Thursday by a dozen young entrepreneurs who want the right to run stands this summer.

Jaequan Faulkner (credit: CBS)

The senators cite the case last year of a Minneapolis 13-year-old who nearly had his hot dog stand shut down. Instead, police paid for a permit so Jaequan Faulkner could stay in business.Â His story went viral after he was questioned by city authorities.

They also cite similar incidents in five other states.

“I think kids should have the right to sell lemonade, maybe hot chocolate, and fruits and vegetables,” 10-year-old Maggie Hayner said.

One budding entrepreneur said he was shocked to learn he needed a $50 state department permit to open his own stand.

“If I was selling popsicles, making 25-cents an hour, I would have to sell 200 popsicles just to break even for the license fee,” Michael Kysylyczyn, 13, said.

Chamberlain says his bill eliminates permitting and inspections for kids who want to make a little money and have a little fun.

“I wish we wouldn’t have to, but we have to have some fun some time in life, right? It’s just about fun and happiness,” he said.

(Â© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Pat Kessler

