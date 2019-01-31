School Closings:Many schools have closed Thursday, as well. Check the full list here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -Â Gov. Tim Walz says school districts will not be penalized at the end of the year for keeping their students at home during this historical bitter blast, as reported by the Pioneer Press.

Thursday marks the fourth consecutive day that many schools have shut down due to the extreme temperatures.

In Minnesota, school districts are required by law to meet a minimum number of hours of instruction each year. Most school districts are allotted a set number of snow days — anything over that typically requires an extended school year in JuneÂ to meet the states’ specific threshold.

But not this year.

A spokesperson for the governor told the Pioneer Press on Thursday, “the Governor has assured local school districts that they will not be penalized for keeping their students safe.”

So if you’re off today, hope this news lets you enjoy it a little bit more.

