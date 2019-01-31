School Closings:Many schools have closed Thursday, as well. Check the full list here.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The hunt for the elusive Pioneer Press’ Winter Carnival Medallion is over — before the last clue was even released.

On Thursday, the Pioneer Press confirmed the medallion was found late Wednesday night — an extremely cold night — at Long Lake Park in New Brighton.

According to the newspaper, the winner is a lifelong medallion hunter and Winter Carnival activist, John Collins. He says he has been medallion hunting since he was 4 years old and dedicated the discovery to his dad.

The prize is $10,000. Collins will be introduced at a morning news conference Thursday.

The Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt began in 1952.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.