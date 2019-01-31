



— The hunt for the elusive Pioneer Press’ Winter Carnival Medallion is over — before the last clue was even released.

On Thursday, the Pioneer Press confirmed the medallion was found late Wednesday night — an extremely cold night — at Long Lake Park in New Brighton.

According to the newspaper, the winner is a lifelong medallion hunter and Winter Carnival activist, John Collins. He says he has been medallion hunting since he was 4 years old and dedicated the discovery to his dad.

The prize is $10,000. Collins will be introduced at a morning news conference Thursday.

The Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt began in 1952.