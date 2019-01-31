



— We’re not there yet, but Mother Nature is making progress in getting back to normal.

Still shrouded in steam, winter’s death grip has at least loosened. And like bears emerging hibernation, folks who’ve been hunkered down are back on the streets.

Though many schools are still closed, the Minnesota Children’s Museum is not. But it’s hard to tell who’s happier: The parents or kids.

“Closing for cold is very unusual for us,” said MCM’s Bob Ingrassia. “There have been times where the museum has been delayed or closed on some of these huge snow days, but closing for cold was not something we anticipated having to do.”

Contractors are back on the jobs at many downtown construction sites, as winds subsided and temperatures rose.

People who’ve been working from home are back on the highways, and filling parking ramps, restaurants and stores again.

“Well, my heat went out so that was an adventure!” said shopper Lauren Adamski.

Thursday’s adventure was a bit tamer for Adamski: Getting groceries.

“It was pretty freezing cold in there. My pet’s water dishes were freezing over in the house [laughs]!” Adamski said.

U.S. mail and package deliveries are back. So too are the customers at the Surly Beer Hall in Minneapolis.

“It was a ghost town around here,” said Surly’s Tiffany Jackson.

Now, the brews and sandwiches are back.

“We’re glad that the temperatures are starting to rise and that that wind chill has really died down,” Jackson said. “We love when people get to come in and just warm up with a nice beer.”

Because only in Minnesota does minus-7 degree weather feel oh so good.