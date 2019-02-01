  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities woman accused of stealing $2,000 from a bar pull tab fund allegedly told police she did it because someone was threatening to expose photos of her and her ex-boyfriend.

Jessica Pearson, 44, of Big Lake, is charged with one count of theft, court documents filed in Dakota County show. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video captured Pearson stealing from a West St. Paul bar’s pull tab fund on Nov. 5.

In an interview with police, she admitted to taking the money, saying that someone was threatening to expose pictures of her and her former boyfriend.

Pearson told police that she knew what she did was wrong.

