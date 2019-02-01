MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man from Cadott, Wisconsin, is being treated for serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail Friday morning.

The crash happened right after midnight on Highway 53, just north of Chetek.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the 23-year-old driver was traveling north on the highway when he crashed his car into the barrier. Officials say emergency responders pulled the man from his car, and he was flown to Eau Claire Hospital to receive medical attention.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

