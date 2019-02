MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Extreme weather played a role in the death of a 46-year-old Chaska woman Monday afternoon, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s office.

Amy Bridget Debower was found dead outside of a vehicle on the 8000 block of Parley Lake Road in Laketown Township at about 4:10 p.m.

It is not clear if she was involved in a crash before her death.

The Waconia Fire Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office are assisting in this on-going investigation.