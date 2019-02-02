MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver was arrested Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis after fleeing police and crashing into a vehicle on Interstate 94.

A State Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center shortly after 3 p.m. The driver then fled at a high rate of speed, but the trooper did not pursue the vehicle. The vehicle struck another car on I-94 at Dowling Avenue.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was apprehended and transported to the hospital, pending charges. A passenger in the vehicle that was hit was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.