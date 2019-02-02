ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Nine-year-old Brooklyn has been itching to get outside, and she finally got to check out the St Paul Winter Carnival Saturday.

“I really like the ice sculptures,” she said.

“When we heard that the weather was great this weekend we were like, ‘We have to get it done and see the sculptures,'” said Grace Bredeson, of St. Paul.

But the ice sculptures didn’t really love the extreme warmup. One had a piece break off, but spectators weren’t complaining after a week of historically low temps.

“I’ve been in the house for three days. I did not go out, and today was the day. So, I’m a little bit bundled up but it’s beautiful out,” said Kathy Skalitzky, of Golden Valley.

Across town, people were soaking up the sun walking, running, skiing and snowmobiling around Lake of the Isles.

The warmup came just in time for the Minneapolis Loppet Ski Festival that weaves around the City of Lakes.

A Minneapolis resident even captured a picture of their mailman delivering mail in shorts. In Minnesota, we make the best of whatever Mother Nature throws our way.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival runs through Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees again. All the events are free to the public.