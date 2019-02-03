MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A slippery ride to work could be in store for commuters in the Twin Cities on Monday morning as freezing rain is expected to fall on southern Minnesota overnight. Meanwhile, snowblowers could be needed in northern Minnesota, as heavy snow looks to fall in the northland, with some communities seeing up to 8 inches of accumulation.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of central and southern Minnesota, starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 9 a.m. Monday. A system of moisture is expected to move up from Iowa, bringing rain to which will turn to freezing drizzle as temperatures fall overnight.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch should be expected across a swatch of Minnesota, stretching from Worthington in the southwest to the Twin Cities metro.

“Keep in mind: It does not take much ice to make things slippery, particularly the side roads and overpasses,” Augustyniak said.

Minnesotans up north will be dealing with a different storm system. A winter storm warning has been issued for much of northwest and northern Minnesota. It’s slated to take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and last until noontime Monday.

Heavy snow is expected to fall overnight, leaving most of northwestern and north-central Minnesota with 3 to 6 inches of snow. However, some communities in northern Minnesota could see up to 8 inches of snow stack up.

Snow is also expected to fall in the Twin Cities following the freezing rain on Monday morning. However, accumulations will likely be less than an inch around the metro.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be slightly below average this week, with chances for afternoon snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. A snowstorm is expected to hit southern Minnesota on Thursday and perhaps clip part of the Twin Cities.