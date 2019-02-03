  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman suffered life threatening injuries after falling from a snowmobile early Sunday morning.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to Rush Point Drive and Fairfield Avenue in Rush City just after midnight, where a 22-year-old woman had reportedly suffered a head injury. Upon arrival, police discovered she had been the passenger on a snowmobile driven by 22-year-old Travis Vanelsberg.

The initial investigation shows Vanelsberg had apparently struck a vehicle that was parked on East Rush Lake with the snowmobile.

The victim was transported to the hospital was serious, life threatening injuries. Vanelsberg suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment.

Vanelsberg was arrested at the scene on criminal vehicular operation and DWI charges. Police believe alcohol was the main contributing factor in the crash.

