Filed Under:Due In Court, Jake Patterson, Jayme Closs, Kidnapping


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Jake Patterson’s preliminary hearing is set at the Barron County courthouse. A preliminary hearing is a chance to show the court there is enough probable cause to prove a crime occurred.

But, in this case, local attorney Joe Tamburino told WCCO he expects Patterson’s attorneys to waive the hearing. He says “overwhelming evidence” is already public.

“The lengthy complaint in this case lists a lot of facts, horrific facts. I think it’s completely clear there’s probable cause in this matter and that a judge will find probable cause and bind the case over for trial,” Tamburino said.

Tamburino believes Patterson’s arraignment will still happen on Wednesday. That is when he’ll enter a guilty or not guilty plea. Again, it will be up to this defense team to decide how to proceed. WCCO has not heard back from them.

Stay with WCCO-TV on-air and online for continuing coverage of the case this week.

