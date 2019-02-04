School Delays:Icy roads have led to some delays. Check them out here.
Rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Treasure Island Resort & Casino announced rap icon Snoop Dogg will perform at its Island Event Center this spring.

The multi-platinum artist and entertainer will arrive at the event center April 26. The show is open to fans 16 years or older, and will begin at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices begin at $69 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can get them through Ticketmaster or by visiting the Island Box Office.

