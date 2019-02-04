



– Two rounds of snow will blanket parts of the state beginning Tuesday afternoon. Both systems are expected to bring enough snowfall to shovel and plow.

The Tuesday morning commute will be cold but clear. During the drive home, however, flakes will be flying. Though models differ, WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says there is a good chance we could see 2-5 inches of snowfall in and around the Twin Cities metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, 4-6 inches of snow could fall in the Twin Cities, with the northern part of the state receiving only a dusting. St. Cloud and Mankato could both see 3-4 inches of snow. The highest snow accumulation will occur from central Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.

Plowable snow expected on Tuesday, with the highest amounts from central MN into west central WI. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/MDQqGoaKiK — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 4, 2019

The next round is expected to hit late Wednesday into Thursday. Latest models from the NWS show the Twin Cities receiving another 4-6 inches of snow.

There will be two rounds of snow this week. Snow will develop Tuesday across southern MN and western WI with a few inches expected. Another round will push through Wednesday night and Thursday with another several inches possible. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/MKyD9pvftt — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 4, 2019

Wind will also pick up by Thursday, ending the week with single-digit temperatures on Friday.

The main concern for the first round of snow is slick roads, Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said.