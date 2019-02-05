  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fire crews were busy overnight in Minneapolis.

Firefighters battled a house fire at the 4000 block of North Emerson Avenue. On arrival, they found flames on the porch and first floor.

Three people were evacuated from the building. One was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Later in the night, fire crews responded to a garage fire on the 400 block of Russel Avenue North.

The fire spread to the home and caused significant damage.

Three people were in the home and are now being helped by the Red Cross. None were injured.

The garage fire remains under investigation.

