ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation are making statements via the guests they’ve invited to watch President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a former refugee from Somalia, has invited Liberian refugee Linda Clark, who’s now at risk of deportation as soon as the end of March because Trump has removed Liberian-Americans from the program under which Clark had been allowed to stay in the U.S.

Sen. Tina Smith is hosting Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the nation’s highest-ranking Native American woman ever elected to executive office.

Rep. Angie Craig, a new member of the House Agriculture Committee, invited Mazeppa farmer Katie Brenny.

And Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be joined by Nicole Smith-Holt, whose son died from diabetes complications because he struggled to afford his insulin prescription.

  1. Tim Neumann says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

    And no one will watch or care about political grandstanding

  2. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    February 5, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Our own little ISIS princess Ilhan Omar. Ilhan Omar hates Minnesota, America and everything they stands for. Ilhan Omar lies about everything. Ilhan Omar is a moron.

