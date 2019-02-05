  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two rounds of snow are tracking toward Minnesota this week, and both look to bring plowable snow to the Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for much of central and southeastern Minnesota, as 2 to 4 inches are expected to accumulate in the advisory area. The advisory is scheduled to span from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the snow will arrive in the metro in the late morning hours and continue through the evening commute. Expect a slippery drive home.

The snow comes as many Twin Cities residents are dealing with ice-covered side streets, sidewalks and driveways following freezing drizzle over the weekend. Minneapolis is offering residents free salt-and-sand mixture to put on slippery surfaces.

Following Tuesday’s snow, another round looks to come Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. The second round looks to hit more of the state, with about 5 inches of snow in central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and up to 8 inches of snow in northern Minnesota.

On the heels of the snow will come a drop in temperatures. Lows Friday are expected to be in the negative double digits, and below average temperatures look to last through the weekend.

