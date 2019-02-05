



Two rounds of snow are tracking toward Minnesota this week, and both look to bring plowable snow to the Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for much of central and southeastern Minnesota, as 2 to 4 inches are expected to accumulate in the advisory area. The advisory is scheduled to span from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The evening commute will be slow. Remember slow down and leave extra space if you’re driving on snowy/icy roads. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9irSIpXusY — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 5, 2019

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the snow will arrive in the metro in the late morning hours and continue through the evening commute. Expect a slippery drive home.

The snow comes as many Twin Cities residents are dealing with ice-covered side streets, sidewalks and driveways following freezing drizzle over the weekend. Minneapolis is offering residents free salt-and-sand mixture to put on slippery surfaces.

Icy sidewalks? @CityMinneapolis has four pickup locations where you can grab some salt and sand mix for free. BYO Bucket! #wcco pic.twitter.com/SsaiNmbkyj — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) February 5, 2019

Following Tuesday’s snow, another round looks to come Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. The second round looks to hit more of the state, with about 5 inches of snow in central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and up to 8 inches of snow in northern Minnesota.

On the heels of the snow will come a drop in temperatures. Lows Friday are expected to be in the negative double digits, and below average temperatures look to last through the weekend.

